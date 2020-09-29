JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2020

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JCDXF shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Monday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

Shares of JCDecaux stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.52. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average of $18.99. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $30.89.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Analyst Recommendations for JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF)

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit