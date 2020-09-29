JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JCDXF shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Monday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

Shares of JCDecaux stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.52. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average of $18.99. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $30.89.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

