JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $490.79 Million

Analysts expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to post $490.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $538.20 million and the lowest is $417.64 million. JetBlue Airways reported sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $6.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for JetBlue Airways.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($0.16). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 89.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBLU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.77.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $11.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,946,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,654,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $21.65.

In related news, insider Easwaran Sundaram sold 31,824 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $411,484.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,959.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 8,409 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $90,901.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,965.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 10,743,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271,678 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,115,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,120 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,162,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,608,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,199,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,080,000 after acquiring an additional 772,486 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.