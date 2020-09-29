Jobchain (JOB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $874,141.25

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Jobchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Jobchain has a market cap of $874,141.25 and approximately $3,233.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jobchain has traded 72.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00265083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00040794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00091921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.59 or 0.01600324 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00184657 BTC.

About Jobchain

Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,691,782,486 tokens. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com

Buying and Selling Jobchain

Jobchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

