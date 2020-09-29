K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for K12’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.33). K12 reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that K12 will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover K12.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. K12 had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $268.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded K12 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research upped their price target on K12 from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Sidoti upgraded K12 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on K12 from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

NYSE LRN traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $27.08. The stock had a trading volume of 37,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.83. K12 has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.36.

In other K12 news, insider James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $656,676.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 265,834 shares in the company, valued at $12,706,865.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,598,243 in the last quarter. 5.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in K12 by 2.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in K12 by 14.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in K12 by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 153,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in K12 by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in K12 by 1.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

