Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KPTI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $18.99 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

In related news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $289,050.00. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 10,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $150,608.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,250.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,531 shares of company stock valued at $754,014 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.59. The company had a trading volume of 911,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,807. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.18. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $29.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.25.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $33.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.44% and a negative return on equity of 186.76%. On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

