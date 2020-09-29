Kcash (KCASH) Trading Up 6.9% This Week

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Kcash token can currently be bought for $0.0704 or 0.00000653 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX, OKEx and BitForex. Kcash has a total market cap of $31.35 million and $15.20 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kcash has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Kcash Profile

Kcash is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OKEx and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

