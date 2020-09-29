KHD Humboldt Wedag International (OTCMKTS:KHDHF) Trading Down 1.6%

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (OTCMKTS:KHDHF) dropped 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.83 and last traded at $1.83. Approximately 279 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54.

KHD Humboldt Wedag International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KHDHF)

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG provides various engineering products and services for the cement industry worldwide. The company offers clean technology solutions; and pyro processing equipment, including preheaters, calciner systems, bypass systems, rotary kilns, clinker coolers, large fans, and firing systems.

