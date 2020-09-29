Kings Arms Yard VCT (LON:KAY) Shares Down 2.6%

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (LON:KAY) shares dropped 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 18.80 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 18.80 ($0.25). Approximately 3,074 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 32,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.30 ($0.25).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 19.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 19.17. The company has a market cap of $71.03 million and a PE ratio of 47.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a GBX 0.51 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 2.64%. Kings Arms Yard VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 250.00%.

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC operates as a venture capital trust. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture. The fund invests primarily in securities of unquoted companies and in companies whose shares are traded on Alternative Investment Market operating in the areas of information and communication technologies, and healthcare.

