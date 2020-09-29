Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.86.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Kirby from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kirby from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Kirby alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Kirby during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Kirby by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Kirby by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 20,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kirby by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 72,553 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEX traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.93. 436,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,770. Kirby has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $92.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Kirby had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $541.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.37 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kirby will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.