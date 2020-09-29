Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Knight Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:KHTRF)’s share price was down 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.38. Approximately 3,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 5,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Knight Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.00.

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; Mytesi for symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV or AIDS on ART; and NERLYNX for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer.

