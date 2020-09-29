Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

KFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lowered their target price on Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $269,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,000 shares of company stock worth $57,035 in the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 238,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 441,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,216 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 9.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the second quarter valued at approximately $418,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KFY stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.17. The stock had a trading volume of 260,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,883. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.04 and its 200-day moving average is $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60 and a beta of 1.49. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $43.99.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.27). Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

