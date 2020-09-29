Kryll Tops One Day Trading Volume of $41,892.00 (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Kryll has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $41,892.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kryll has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Kryll token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000932 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kryll alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042721 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007320 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.92 or 0.04819892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009282 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00056613 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033824 BTC.

About Kryll

Kryll (KRL) is a token. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,443 tokens. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io

Kryll Token Trading

Kryll can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kryll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.