Kuka (ETR:KU2) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Sep 29th, 2020

Shares of Kuka Ag (ETR:KU2) were down 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €36.40 ($42.82) and last traded at €36.50 ($42.94). Approximately 448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 8,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at €36.80 ($43.29).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €37.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €36.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.00. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.85.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates in Automotive, Industries, Consumer Goods & Logistic Automation, and Operating/Manufacturing/Purchase segments. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes industrial and service robots, as well as robot controllers and software.

