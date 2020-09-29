Laurentian Bank of Canada Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Sunday, November 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th.

LB stock traded down C$0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$27.88. 286,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,791. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$26.25 and a 1 year high of C$46.99. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 11.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.41.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LB. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, August 10th. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.39.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

