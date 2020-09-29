Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Sunday, November 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th.

TSE LB traded down C$0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$27.88. The stock had a trading volume of 286,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$26.25 and a one year high of C$46.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.41.

Several analysts have issued reports on LB shares. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.39.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

