Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2020

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Sunday, November 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th.

TSE LB traded down C$0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$27.88. The stock had a trading volume of 286,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$26.25 and a one year high of C$46.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.41.

Several analysts have issued reports on LB shares. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.39.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

Read More: Dividend

Dividend History for Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB)

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit