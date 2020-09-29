Lexam VG Gold (TSE:LEX) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Lexam VG Gold Inc (TSE:LEX)’s share price dropped 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 18,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 313,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

About Lexam VG Gold (TSE:LEX)

Lexam VG Gold Inc (Lexam VG) is a Canada-based gold exploration company. The principal business of the Company is to explore gold properties in Timmins, Ontario, Canada and to acquire additional gold properties in the Timmins area. The Company’s properties include the Buffalo Ankerite, Fuller and Davidson Tisdale.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Lexam VG Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexam VG Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.