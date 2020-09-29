LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.43.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LIVN. Robert W. Baird started coverage on LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on LivaNova from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on LivaNova from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of LIVN traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.37. 498,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,188. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $85.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.71 and its 200-day moving average is $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.87.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.74 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in LivaNova by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,437,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,312,000 after buying an additional 997,230 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth $30,001,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in LivaNova by 776.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 457,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,010,000 after acquiring an additional 405,152 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth $16,030,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth $15,815,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

