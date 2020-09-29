LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.43.
Several research firms recently issued reports on LIVN. Robert W. Baird started coverage on LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on LivaNova from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on LivaNova from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Shares of LIVN traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.37. 498,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,188. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $85.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.71 and its 200-day moving average is $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.87.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in LivaNova by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,437,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,312,000 after buying an additional 997,230 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth $30,001,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in LivaNova by 776.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 457,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,010,000 after acquiring an additional 405,152 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth $16,030,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth $15,815,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About LivaNova
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
