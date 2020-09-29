Maro Market Cap Reaches $9.31 Million (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Maro coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges. Maro has a total market capitalization of $9.31 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maro has traded down 11.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maro alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042721 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007320 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.92 or 0.04819892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009282 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00056613 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033824 BTC.

Maro Coin Profile

Maro (CRYPTO:MARO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 903,320,950 coins and its circulating supply is 446,295,794 coins. Maro’s official website is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol

Buying and Selling Maro

Maro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.