MATRRIX Energy Technologies (CVE:MXX) Trading 3.3% Higher

MATRRIX Energy Technologies (CVE:MXX)’s share price traded up 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 81,224 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 80,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $40.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75.

MATRRIX Energy Technologies Company Profile (CVE:MXX)

MATRRIX Energy Technologies Inc provides horizontal and directional drilling equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Directional Drilling and Land Based Contract Drilling. The company als offers oilfield services in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for MATRRIX Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MATRRIX Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.