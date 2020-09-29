Maven Income & Growth VCT (LON:MIG1) Trading Down 2.5%

Maven Income & Growth VCT PLC (LON:MIG1) was down 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 39 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 39 ($0.51). Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 2,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.52).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 40.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 million and a P/E ratio of 19.50.

About Maven Income & Growth VCT (LON:MIG1)

Maven Income and Growth VCT PLC is a United-Kingdom based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation and generate maintainable levels of income for shareholders. The Company invests majority of its funds in a diversified portfolio of shares and securities in smaller, unquoted United Kingdom companies and Alternative Investment Market/Integrated Services Digital Exchange (AIM/ISDX) quoted companies, which meet the criteria for VCT qualifying investments; invests approximately 15% of the Company’s assets by cost in a business at any time, and borrowing approximately 15% of net asset value, if required and only on a selective basis, in pursuit of its investment strategy.

