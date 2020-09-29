Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2020

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.96.

MMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Maverix Metals from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Maverix Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of Maverix Metals stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $5.16. The company had a trading volume of 147,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,640. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 12.76 and a quick ratio of 12.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.30 million, a P/E ratio of -128.47 and a beta of 1.64.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $10.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Maverix Metals will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Maverix Metals by 33.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Maverix Metals by 10.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 635,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

Further Reading: Street Name

Analyst Recommendations for Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX)

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit