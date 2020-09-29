Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.96.

MMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Maverix Metals from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Maverix Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of Maverix Metals stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $5.16. The company had a trading volume of 147,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,640. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 12.76 and a quick ratio of 12.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.30 million, a P/E ratio of -128.47 and a beta of 1.64.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $10.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Maverix Metals will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Maverix Metals by 33.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Maverix Metals by 10.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 635,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

