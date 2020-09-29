MCKESSON EUROPE/ADR (OTCMKTS:CAKFY) Trading Up 7.7%

MCKESSON EUROPE/ADR (OTCMKTS:CAKFY)’s stock price traded up 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.32 and last traded at $5.32. 241 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94.

About MCKESSON EUROPE/ADR (OTCMKTS:CAKFY)

McKesson Europe AG provides logistics and services to the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Solutions and Pharmacy Solutions. The Consumer Solutions division operates approximately 2,000 own and 300 managed retail pharmacies and approximately 7,000 participants in its brand partnership schemes.

