Meme Hits Market Capitalization of $15.44 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 25.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 29th. During the last week, Meme has traded down 62.3% against the US dollar. One Meme token can currently be purchased for approximately $551.47 or 0.05122810 BTC on major exchanges. Meme has a total market cap of $15.44 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.62 or 0.00628180 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007836 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005826 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00029625 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000109 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000777 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Meme Token Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Meme

