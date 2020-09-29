Mercury 1-Day Volume Tops $356.00 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Mercury token can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Mercury has a market cap of $657,806.12 and $356.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mercury has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00265083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00040794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00091921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.59 or 0.01600324 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00184657 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury launched on March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

