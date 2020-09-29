Mercury (MER) Market Capitalization Achieves $657,806.12

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Mercury token can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Upbit. Mercury has a total market cap of $657,806.12 and approximately $356.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00265083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00040794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00091921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.59 or 0.01600324 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00184657 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Tidex, Bittrex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

