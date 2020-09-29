Mereo BioPharma Group (LON:MPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2020

Mereo BioPharma Group (LON:MPH) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (105) (($1.37)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

MPH traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 44.90 ($0.59). The stock had a trading volume of 8,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,529. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 45.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 34.87. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 12 month low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 69 ($0.90). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53. The firm has a market cap of $152.08 million and a PE ratio of -1.15.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of rare and specialty diseases. Its product candidates include BPS-804, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; AZD-9668, an oral small molecule that has been completed Phase I clinical trial to treat Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BGS-649, an oral aromatase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hypogonadal hypogonadism; and BCT-197, an oral p38 MAP kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

