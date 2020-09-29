Mereo BioPharma Group (LON:MPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mereo BioPharma Group (LON:MPH) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (105) (($1.37)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
MPH traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 44.90 ($0.59). The stock had a trading volume of 8,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,529. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 45.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 34.87. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 12 month low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 69 ($0.90). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53. The firm has a market cap of $152.08 million and a PE ratio of -1.15.
Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile
