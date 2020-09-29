Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Receives $92.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.13.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTH shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Meritage Homes to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of NYSE:MTH traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.63. 297,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.87. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.79. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $109.10.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.96 million. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP C Timothy White sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $790,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $710,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 201,300 shares of company stock worth $20,491,499. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 282.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

