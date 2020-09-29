Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CASH shares. ValuEngine upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Meta Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

CASH stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.29. 144,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,748. The company has a market cap of $667.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average is $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Meta Financial Group has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $103.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.37 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 20.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

In related news, Director William David Tull sold 13,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $280,645.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $62,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,121.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,185. Insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the first quarter worth $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 66.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 48.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,971 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 97.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,034 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.