Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.21.

Several research analysts have commented on MEOH shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Methanex from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Methanex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Methanex from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Methanex in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,992,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Methanex by 104.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,018,000 after buying an additional 378,080 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Methanex by 539.8% in the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after buying an additional 337,400 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Methanex by 2.2% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,629,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,330,000 after purchasing an additional 320,640 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Methanex by 97.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 485,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 240,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

MEOH stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.87. The company had a trading volume of 351,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,076. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.70 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.22. Methanex has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.39 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

