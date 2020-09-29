Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

Several research firms recently commented on MEI. ValuEngine upgraded Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded Methode Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 2.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 31,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MEI traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $28.61. 168,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,315. Methode Electronics has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $41.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.04. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 14.10%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.