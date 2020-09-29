MGM CHINA HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Stock Price Down 9.9%

Shares of MGM CHINA HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) traded down 9.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.24 and last traded at $14.24. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.77.

About MGM CHINA HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:MCHVY)

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company engages in the development and operation of casino games of chance and other casino games, and the related hotel and resort facilities; and the development of integrated resorts in Macau.

