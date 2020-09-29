MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.12) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.35) and the highest is ($0.73). MGM Resorts International reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 461.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $289.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.57 million. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Roth Capital lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.81.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $35,621.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $456,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,230.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,637 shares of company stock worth $1,129,321. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 115.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 82.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 615,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after buying an additional 278,300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 34.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 47.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 70,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 22,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 10.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 108,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 10,198 shares during the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $21.72. 12,626,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,945,246. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

