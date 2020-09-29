Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Micron Technology updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.40-0.54 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.40-0.54 EPS.

NASDAQ MU traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,683,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,735,895. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $61.19. The firm has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

