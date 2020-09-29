Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Micron Technology updated its Q1 2021
After-Hours guidance to 0.40-0.54 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.40-0.54 EPS.
NASDAQ MU traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,683,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,735,895. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $61.19. The firm has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Several research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.94.
Micron Technology Company Profile
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
