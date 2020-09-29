Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Lowered to “Hold” at Summit Insights

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $230.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.72.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.26. 24,223,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,937,641. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1,568.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in Microsoft by 2.7% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $1,374,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 111,865 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.