Minereum Price Tops $0.34 on Major Exchanges (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 29th. Minereum has a market cap of $3.46 million and $6,925.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minereum token can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00003164 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Minereum has traded 61.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00264728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00040985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00092175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.55 or 0.01593566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000241 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00182866 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum’s launch date was April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 10,168,061 tokens. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com

Minereum Token Trading

Minereum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

