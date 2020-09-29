Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Molecular Templates reported earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($2.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($1.90). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.28). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 514.48% and a negative return on equity of 113.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 million.

MTEM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEM traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.50. 132,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,616. Molecular Templates has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.59. The stock has a market cap of $524.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.31.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $37,582.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Lalande sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $6,525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTEM. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,477,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,951,000 after purchasing an additional 566,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,514,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,890,000 after purchasing an additional 539,289 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,345,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 520,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,444,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after purchasing an additional 442,504 shares during the period. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

