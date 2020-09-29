Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Myers Industries posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Myers Industries.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $118.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.60 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 7.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Myers Industries stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.32. 64,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $476.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $13.33. Myers Industries has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $18.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJO LP bought a new position in Myers Industries in the first quarter worth $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Myers Industries in the first quarter worth $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 100.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 115.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Myers Industries in the first quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myers Industries (MYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.