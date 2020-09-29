Myriad Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 29th. One Myriad coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. Over the last seven days, Myriad has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $3,234.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000299 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 131% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,751,720,000 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin

Buying and Selling Myriad

Myriad can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.