Nedbank Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Short Interest Update

Nedbank Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NDBKY traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $5.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,396. Nedbank Group has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $16.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.92.
Nedbank Group Company Profile
Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Nedbank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nedbank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.