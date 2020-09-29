Nedbank Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Short Interest Update

Nedbank Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NDBKY traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $5.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,396. Nedbank Group has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $16.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.92.

Nedbank Group Limited, through its subsidiary, Nedbank Limited, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

