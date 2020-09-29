Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 55.8% from the August 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Societe Generale cut Neoen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

Get Neoen alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NOSPF remained flat at $$53.50 during trading on Tuesday. Neoen has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50.

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the design, development, finance, construction project management, and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates solar, wind, and energy storage plants. It operates in Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Jamaica, Mexico, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Mozambique, Portugal, Zambia, and Australia.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Neoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.