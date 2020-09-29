New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.87.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEWR shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of New Relic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total transaction of $132,796.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,747.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Christenson acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.72 per share, for a total transaction of $510,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,970.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 117,885 shares of company stock valued at $8,011,667 over the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in New Relic during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in New Relic by 53.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in New Relic by 276.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in New Relic during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.11. 360,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,005. New Relic has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $74.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 1.04.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. New Relic had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Relic will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

