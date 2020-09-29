North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.21. North American Construction Group posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.23 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 26.47%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOA. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TD Securities downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,686,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,465 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,469,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,478,000 after buying an additional 296,736 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 745,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after buying an additional 218,727 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 678,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 139,119 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 562,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 60,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.31. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

