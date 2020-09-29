Northern Star Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Northern Star Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:NESRF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Northern Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Northern Star Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Macquarie raised Northern Star Resources from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Northern Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Northern Star Resources stock remained flat at $$9.82 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 553 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,588. Northern Star Resources has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.26.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company primarily holds interests in the Jundee, Kundana, Kanowna Belle, Paulsens, and South Kalgoorlie projects located in Western Australia; and the Central Tanami project situated in the Northern Territory.

