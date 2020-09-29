Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect that Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Nuance Communications reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nuance Communications.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $338.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.40 million.

NUAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $72,241.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 519,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,254,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Arthur G. Giterman sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $79,474.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,064.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,335 shares of company stock worth $1,439,264 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 465,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 47,664 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,830,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,047,000 after purchasing an additional 143,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $49,333,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

NUAN stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.07. 3,367,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,806,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Nuance Communications has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $34.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.89. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

