Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) Shares Up 1%

Octopus AIM VCT plc (LON:OOA)’s stock price rose 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 97.50 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 97.50 ($1.27). Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 3,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.50 ($1.26).

The stock has a market cap of $129.04 million and a PE ratio of 121.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 95.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 86.65.

Octopus AIM VCT Company Profile (LON:OOA)

Octopus AIM VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The Company aims to provide shareholders with tax-free dividends and long-term capital growth by investing in a diverse portfolio of predominately alternative investment market (AIM)-quoted companies. The Company’s investment portfolio includes a range of sectors, such as construction and building, general retailers, telecommunication services, chemicals, software, media, general financial, healthcare equipment, food producers, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, leisure and hotels, industrial, oil equipment, electronic and electric, food producers and processors, oil services, technology hardware, engineering and machinery, oil equipment and support services, among others.

