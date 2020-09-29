Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives $212.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $236.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $213.56. 636,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,680. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.40 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.83. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $231.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.18, for a total value of $10,959,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,670,155.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total transaction of $42,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,574.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 326,757 shares of company stock valued at $67,222,332. 12.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 323,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,498,000 after buying an additional 81,624 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

