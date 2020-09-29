OmniTek Engineering Corp (OTCMKTS:OMTK) Short Interest Update

OmniTek Engineering Corp (OTCMKTS:OMTK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the August 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OMTK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.06. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,783. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. OmniTek Engineering has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.11.
OmniTek Engineering Company Profile
