Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to report $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Opko Health’s earnings. Opko Health reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Opko Health will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Opko Health.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.57 million. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 20.69%.

OPK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Opko Health from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Opko Health in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Opko Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

In other news, VP Steven D. Rubin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opko Health during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opko Health during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Opko Health during the second quarter worth about $34,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Opko Health by 27.3% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 26,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opko Health during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPK stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 11,434,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,666,100. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 2.06. Opko Health has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

