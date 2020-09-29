Otis Gold (CVE:OOO) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Otis Gold Corp (CVE:OOO)’s share price rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 106,732 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 186,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 million and a P/E ratio of -17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12.

About Otis Gold (CVE:OOO)

Otis Gold Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metals deposits in the United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Kilgore gold project that includes 614 unpatented federal lode mining claims covering an area of 12,280 acres located in the Clark County, Idaho.

