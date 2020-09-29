Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $137.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.67 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PPBI. BidaskClub lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of PPBI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.24. The company had a trading volume of 349,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,737. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 1.37. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $34.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

